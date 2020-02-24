Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Eugene "Jim" Hunt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James (Jim) Eugene Hunt, 76, passed away Feb. 2, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Jim was born in Red Oak March 5, 1943, to Marvin and Doris (Lundberg) Hunt and raised on a farm in Montgomery County. He graduated from Red Oak High School in 1961. He earned his undergraduate degree from Iowa State University and a graduate degree from The Ohio State University.

Jim was a member of the London First Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder. He also served on the London City Schools Board of Education, London City Schools Education Foundation, Ford Motor Company Dealer Council and Ohio Automobile Dealers Association Board of Directors. He was a longtime member and a past president of the London Kiwanis club.

Jim owned and operated Buckeye Ford for over 35 years, where his favorite things to do were talk with customers and spend time with the numerous employees over the years. He also owned and operated farms in Iowa for more than 50 years. He was an avid car enthusiast who enjoyed attending the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Ariz.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Janet (Wallace) Hunt; two sons, Jason (Audrey Varwig) and James (Holly) Hunt; and his adoring granddaughter, Natalie Hunt. Jim is further survived by his sisters, Arlene (Ron) Ham and Mary Morrissey; brother-in-law, Dave (Cindy) Wallace; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Doris Hunt; sister-in-law, Betty McConnell; brother-in-law, Wayne McConnell; and brother-in-law, Larry Morrissey.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the London First Presbyterian Church. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Walker and her team at the Hematology Department of the James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute at The Ohio State University for their loving compassion and extraordinary care.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to the London First Presbyterian Church. Jim's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Rader-Lynch & Dodds Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Online condolences may be sent to

