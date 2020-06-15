James Eugene Waymire, 91, Hastings, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home.
Gene was born Nov. 4, 1928, near Emerson, the son of James Everett and Mildred (Pierson) Waymire. He graduated from Hastings High School and attended Red Oak Junior College for a short time. He then started working for Natural Gas Pipeline and retired after 45 years of service.
He was united in marriage to Mary Lewis on Jan. 5, 1949, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Red Oak, where they have been lifetime members. Gene was quite a carpenter and loved woodworking. He built his own home and helped many others build theirs. He even milled his own lumber from trees. Gene and his family also served on the Northgrove Cemetery Association for many years.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Leland Waymire; sister, Mary Lou Strange; and grandson, Kittipong Pilachai.
Survivors include his wife, Mary of Hastings; children, Michael Waymire and wife Kumpong of Hastings; Deborah Hansen of Colon, Neb.; David Waymire and wife Celeste of Treynor; Joel Waymire and wife Barbara of W. Des Moines; and Timothy Waymire and wife Mary of Elkhorn; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Betty Bullington and husband Cecil of Red Oak; Sharon Mitchell and husband Ray of Corning; and Delphine Smith and husband Bill of Villisca; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A private family funeral will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Red Oak. Burial will be in the North Grove Cemetery in Mills County. There will be open viewing on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor's choice.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, Red Oak, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express from Jun. 15 to Jun. 23, 2020.