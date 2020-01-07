James Nordby, 81, Villisca, formerly of Red Oak, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.
James LeRoy Nordby, the son of Leonard and Judith (Welch) Nordby, was born March 12, 1938, at St. Paul, Minn.
James was preceded in death by his parents.
James is survived his wife, Merlene Nordby of Red Oak; son, Mark Nordby of Bloomington, Minn.; daughters, Susan Diersen of Rush City, Minn. and Jamie Nordby of Tualatin, Ore.; and four grandchildren.
Military Graveside Service was held Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Omaha National Cemetery, Omaha.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Jan. 7, 2020