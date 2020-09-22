1/
James Michael Muller
1954 - 2020
{ "" }
James Michael Muller, 66, Villisca, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
Jim was born June 13, 1954, in Clarinda, the son of George and Lorraine (Snyder) Muller.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Connie; and son, Andrew James Muller.
Survivors include his children, Annette Schnell of Gretna, Neb.; and Michael Muller of Ashland, Neb.; and two grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Hacklebarney Park Main Shelter near Villisca. The family would like to encourage everyone to bring a lawn chair if they would like. Burial of the cremated remains will take place in the Villisca Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Villisca Rescue Unit or the Gift of Life Transplant House at Mayo Clinic.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Social distancing and face masks are encouraged.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Sep. 22 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Hacklebarney Park Main Shelter
