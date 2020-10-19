1/1
James Phillip Wenstrand
James Wenstrand, 96, rural Essex, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Shenandoah Medical Center, Shenandoah.
James Phillip Wenstrand, the son of Bennett B. and Myrtle L. (Larson) Wenstrand was born Aug. 27, 1924, in Page County near Nyman, on the home place.
Jim was raised on the same farm he lived on all his life, except for two weeks. On Aug. 7, 1949, Jim was united in marriage to Eleanor A. Peterson in Red Oak. He and Eleanor made their home on the home place near Nyman their entire marriage. Jim was a farmer all his life, and also a businessman, selling the first T.V. in Red Oak. He later became an agent for Pioneer Mutual Insurance Association for many years, retiring in 2004, at the age of 80.
Jim was a 4-H leader and involved in many of his kids other activities. Jim enjoyed music and sang with the Southwest Iowa Men's Chorus; he also loved to fish, golf and fly. Jim owned his own airplane and even had a grass runway on the farm. He loved spending time with his family, the trips to Okoboji and just being together. Jim was involved in many community organizations and businesses, such as the Essex School Board, and serving for many years on the Stanton REC board, which led to serving on the CIPCO board. Jim was a member of the Essex Commercial Club, having been honored along with Eleanor as Grand Marshalls for the Essex Labor Day parade. He was a lifetime member of the Fremont Lutheran Church, having served on the board multiple times, and was head of Mt. Hope Cemetery for years. The last number of years you could always find Jim at the Rainbow Café with his coffee club friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eleanor on April 15, 2012; brother, Robert Wenstrand and wife, Glendora.
Jim is survived by four children, Anne (Judd) Kruse of Corydon; Gloria (Ellis) Jensen of Omaha, Neb.; Randall (Debra) Wenstrand of Essex; and John (Teresa) Wenstrand of Stanton; 10 grandchildren, Lindsay (Nathan) Meadows, Christopher Kruse, Matt (Jackie) Jensen, Steve (Jenny) Jensen, Andy (Jenny) Jensen, Nicole Wenstrand, Emily (Blake) Finnell, Kassie (David) Houdek, Casey Wenstrand and Anika Wenstrand; 17 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jack and Charline Meadows; Megan, Sarah and Gretchen Jensen; Ainsley, Millie and Gus Jensen; Addison, Molly, Kirstin, Eli and Luke Jensen; Bailey Finnell, Eleanor and Everley Houdek; nephew, Phil Wenstrand; and other relatives and friends.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Funeral Service was held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Fremont Lutheran Church, Nyman. Burial was in the Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to Mt. Hope Cemetery Association. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Oct. 19 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Fremont Lutheran Church
OCT
17
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Fremont Lutheran Church
