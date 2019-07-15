James R. Chmielowiec, 78, Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.
James Richard Chmielowiec, the son of Valentine and Elizabeth (Wambach) Chmielowiec, was born Dec. 20, 1940, at Peckville, Penn.
James was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia; and step-son, Randy Turpen.
James is survived by children, James R. Chmielowiec, Jr., of Broomfield, Colo.; Elaine Braught of Westminster, Colo.; Tammy Delozier of Lakeville, Minn.; Kim Barnes of Columbia, Ind.; and Scott Turpen of Indianola; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
James' wishes were to be cremated and no services will be held.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation.
Published in The Red Oak Express on July 16, 2019