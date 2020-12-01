Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family



James W. Penry, the son of Bert and Olive (Buffon) Penry was born Sept. 30, 1925, at Red Oak.

James was preceded in death by his parents.

May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.

A Memorial Graveside Service will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at

Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

James W. Penry, 95, Red Oak, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.James W. Penry, the son of Bert and Olive (Buffon) Penry was born Sept. 30, 1925, at Red Oak.James was preceded in death by his parents.May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.A Memorial Graveside Service will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com. Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store