James W. Penry
1925 - 2020
James W. Penry, 95, Red Oak, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
James W. Penry, the son of Bert and Olive (Buffon) Penry was born Sept. 30, 1925, at Red Oak.
James was preceded in death by his parents.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
A Memorial Graveside Service will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak
509 6TH STREET
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2796
