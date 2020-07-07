James "Jim" Wigstone, 96, Stanton, passed away July 3, 2020, in Council Bluffs at Mercy CHI Hospital.
James Wigstone, the son of Ernest Bernard and Mabel Henrietta (Eliason) Wigstone was born June 2, 1924, in rural Mongtomery County near Stanton.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Memorial Graveside Service with Military Rites by Ernie Johnson Post 406 of Stanton will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Mamre Cemetery, Stanton.
Open Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home will be Wednesday, July 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.