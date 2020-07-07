1/
James "Jim" Wigstone
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Wigstone, 96, Stanton, passed away July 3, 2020, in Council Bluffs at Mercy CHI Hospital.
James Wigstone, the son of Ernest Bernard and Mabel Henrietta (Eliason) Wigstone was born June 2, 1924, in rural Mongtomery County near Stanton.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Memorial Graveside Service with Military Rites by Ernie Johnson Post 406 of Stanton will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Mamre Cemetery, Stanton.
Open Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home will be Wednesday, July 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Red Oak Express from Jul. 7 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak
509 6TH STREET
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2796
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved