Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jamie Denise (Hays) Thomas. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Jamie Denise Thomas, 48, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her home after an extended illness.

Jamie was born June 16, 1970, in Austin, Texas, the daughter of James Willard and Patricia Margaret (McCauley) Hays. She was raised in Texas and Illinois, graduating from Charleston High School in Illinois. The family moved to Red Oak after Jamie graduated. Jamie worked at Super 8 Hotel and babysat for many years. She was united in marriage to Ray Thomas on April 4, 1998, in Red Oak. She loved to work in her yard, tend her flowers, write poetry, and spend time with her kids and grandkids.

Preceding her in death were her parents; a brother, James Willard Hays, Jr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herb and Eula Thomas; and sister-in-law, Deniece Brown.

Survivors include her husband, Ray Thomas of Red Oak; children, Scott Eggleston of Red Oak; Stephanie Eggleston of Council Bluffs; and Aniessa Thomas and Zachary Thomas of Red Oak; four grandchildren, Alex Woodhull, Wiley Eggleston, and Tyten Powell Thomas, all of Red Oak; and Draelyn Thomas of Omaha; brothers and sisters, Lee Conover, Tereasa Bennett, Julie Gadeberg, Barbara Irwin, and Debbie Edwards and husband Archie all of Charleston, Ill.; Christine Conover of Mattoon, Ill.; and Patti Jipsen of Elliott; sister-in-law, Rhonda Sirfus of Johnston; brother-in-law, Jeff Brown of Villisca; and many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at later date.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Jamie Denise Thomas, 48, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her home after an extended illness.Jamie was born June 16, 1970, in Austin, Texas, the daughter of James Willard and Patricia Margaret (McCauley) Hays. She was raised in Texas and Illinois, graduating from Charleston High School in Illinois. The family moved to Red Oak after Jamie graduated. Jamie worked at Super 8 Hotel and babysat for many years. She was united in marriage to Ray Thomas on April 4, 1998, in Red Oak. She loved to work in her yard, tend her flowers, write poetry, and spend time with her kids and grandkids.Preceding her in death were her parents; a brother, James Willard Hays, Jr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herb and Eula Thomas; and sister-in-law, Deniece Brown.Survivors include her husband, Ray Thomas of Red Oak; children, Scott Eggleston of Red Oak; Stephanie Eggleston of Council Bluffs; and Aniessa Thomas and Zachary Thomas of Red Oak; four grandchildren, Alex Woodhull, Wiley Eggleston, and Tyten Powell Thomas, all of Red Oak; and Draelyn Thomas of Omaha; brothers and sisters, Lee Conover, Tereasa Bennett, Julie Gadeberg, Barbara Irwin, and Debbie Edwards and husband Archie all of Charleston, Ill.; Christine Conover of Mattoon, Ill.; and Patti Jipsen of Elliott; sister-in-law, Rhonda Sirfus of Johnston; brother-in-law, Jeff Brown of Villisca; and many other relatives and friends.A celebration of life service will be held at later date.Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Red Oak Express on June 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close