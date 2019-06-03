Jamie Denise Thomas, 48, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her home after an extended illness.
Jamie was born June 16, 1970, in Austin, Texas, the daughter of James Willard and Patricia Margaret (McCauley) Hays. She was raised in Texas and Illinois, graduating from Charleston High School in Illinois. The family moved to Red Oak after Jamie graduated. Jamie worked at Super 8 Hotel and babysat for many years. She was united in marriage to Ray Thomas on April 4, 1998, in Red Oak. She loved to work in her yard, tend her flowers, write poetry, and spend time with her kids and grandkids.
Preceding her in death were her parents; a brother, James Willard Hays, Jr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herb and Eula Thomas; and sister-in-law, Deniece Brown.
Survivors include her husband, Ray Thomas of Red Oak; children, Scott Eggleston of Red Oak; Stephanie Eggleston of Council Bluffs; and Aniessa Thomas and Zachary Thomas of Red Oak; four grandchildren, Alex Woodhull, Wiley Eggleston, and Tyten Powell Thomas, all of Red Oak; and Draelyn Thomas of Omaha; brothers and sisters, Lee Conover, Tereasa Bennett, Julie Gadeberg, Barbara Irwin, and Debbie Edwards and husband Archie all of Charleston, Ill.; Christine Conover of Mattoon, Ill.; and Patti Jipsen of Elliott; sister-in-law, Rhonda Sirfus of Johnston; brother-in-law, Jeff Brown of Villisca; and many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at later date.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on June 3, 2019