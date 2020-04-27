Jana Marie Rolofson, 36, Red Oak, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home.
Jana was born Aug. 13, 1983, in Red Oak, the daughter of Dan and Joni (McCunn) Rolofson. She was raised in Red Oak, graduating from Red Oak Community High School in 2002. She received her associate degree in Business Administration from Vatterott College in Omaha, Neb. She had worked several different jobs in Red Oak and most recently was working with Nishna Productions. Jana loved spending time with her family, swimming, and was an avid reader.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Warren and Dixie Rolofson and Merle and Phyllis McCunn; and uncles, Tony McCunn, Rock Allen, and Eugene Roof.
Survivors include her parents, Dan and Joni Rolofson of Red Oak; sister, Carisa Patterson and husband Curtis of Red Oak; nephew, Garrett Patterson of Red Oak; niece, Ryleigh Patterson of Red Oak; uncles and aunts, Dean Rolofson and wife Patty of Tarkio, Mo.; Gayle Rolofson of Hopkins, Mo.; Linda Roof of Texas; Carey Rolofson and wife Lindy of Platte City, Mo.; Steve Rolofson and wife Angie of Platte City, Mo.; Steve "Glenn" McCunn and wife Marilyn of Lake Dallas, Texas; Debi Slaughter and husband Dan of Red Oak; Aimee Allen of Red Oak; and Tracy Taylor of Red Oak; many cousins and other relatives and many friends.
Cremation will take place and burial will be at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Apr. 28, 2020