Janice Elaine Black, 80, Red Oak, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.

Jan was born Sept. 18, 1939, to Sylvan and Leona (Niemeyer) Waggoner, in Fort Dodge. Jan graduated from Barnum High School in 1957.

She was united in marriage to James M. Black on June 21, 1958, at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Webster County. They moved to Austin, Minn. in 1959; Fremont, Neb. in 1962; Red Oak in 1965; Neligh, Neb. in 1980; Stanton in 1982; and then back to Red Oak in 1993, where they have lived since.

Her grandchildren were the lights of her life. Jan loved supporting the Iowa State Cyclones and the Kansas City Chiefs. She also loved playing games with her family, bowling and golfing at Lake Panorama and Red Oak Country Club, tending to her garden, and baking for family and friends.

Jan and Jim operated Black Propane Inc. for 20 years, as well as White House Lawns and Red Oak Farm Supply for many years. Throughout the years, Jan was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Red Oak Altrusa, Red Oak Chamber of Commerce, and Red Hatters.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents; son, David; and grandson, Reid Reynolds.

Survivors include her husband, Jim; her daughter, Deb (Dennis) Grooms of Pleasant Hill; her son, Brett Black of Red Oak; grandchildren, Nolan Black (girlfriend Kimberly) of Ames; and Reilley Black of Omaha, Neb.; brother, Larry (Roberta) Waggoner of Holiday Island, Ark.; brother-in-law, Gene (Lorraine) Black of Barnum; and many other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Burial will be at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Deer Creek Township of Webster County. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Red Oak or Trinity Lutheran Church in Webster County, Iowa.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

