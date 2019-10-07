Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice McClellan (Johnson) Focht. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janice McClellan Johnson Focht was born May 6, 1922, in St. Louis, Mo., to Leland and Doretha Johnson. After graduating from Iowa State University, she taught home economics at Villisca High School.

When she met Tom Focht, it was "love at first sight." They married on July 27, 1947, and moved to the family farm southwest of Villisca in the early '50s. Five children were born to this union, Marjorie, Nancy, Kathy, Mary and James.

Once her children were all in school, Janice completed an elementary education degree at Northwest Missouri State and taught sixth grade at Nodaway and finished her career at the Enarson building teaching fourth grade. In addition to family and work, she was always active in the Presbyterian Church, PEO, Progress Club, and Lions Club, and later enjoyed meeting with the retired teachers' group. She and Tom moved to Villisca in 1982. In 2009, Janice became a resident of the Villisca Good Samaritan Society and lived there until her death on Sept. 28, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; her husband, Tom Focht; her daughter, Mary Focht; her sisters-in-law, Sandy Focht and Marie Focht; brothers-in-law, Bud Focht and William Walford; and a nephew, William TR Walford.

She is survived by four children, Marjorie (Wendell) Thimmesch of Mt. Pleasant; Nancy (Paul) Erickson of Friendsville, Tenn.; Kathy Focht of Williamsburg; and James (Carol) Focht of Oklahoma City, Okla.; three grandsons, Ivan Erickson of Ft. Collins, Colo.; Peter Erickson (Jamie) of Klamath Falls, Ore.; and Thomas Focht of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and two great-grandsons, Finn Erickson of Beaverton, Ore.; and Sitka Erickson of Klamath Falls, Ore.; as well as her brother-in-law, Dick Focht of Kansas City, Mo., and his children and spouses and grandsons; and sister in law, Nancy Walford and husband Dale Olson of York, Neb, and her daughter and husband and granddaughter.

