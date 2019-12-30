Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Jared Alan Gresham, 36, Red Oak, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at his home.

Jared was born Oct. 15, 1983, in Red Oak, the son of Gary and Susan (Bloomquist) Gresham. He was raised in Red Oak, graduating from Red Oak Community High School in the class of 2002. Over the years, he worked for H & H Trailers, Red Oak Greenhouses, Fareway, HyVee, and most recently was looking forward to starting a new job at Rainbow Café. Jared enjoyed taking walks with his dogs at the river, playing his guitar, camping, fishing, and hanging out with his friends.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Charles and Lola Bloomquist. Survivors include his father, Gary Gresham and wife Christina of Red Oak; mother, Susan Poort and husband Kevin of Randolph; brother, Daniel Gresham of Red Oak; step-sisters, Ashley Green and husband Sean of Council Bluffs; Nina Campos and husband Tony of Omaha; and Tamara Chapman and husband Erik of Toledo; grandparents, Cecil and Katie Gresham of Red Oak; uncle, Dennis Gresham and wife Lynne of Essex; and many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

