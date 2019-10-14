Jean C. Johnson, 94, Red Oak, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.
Jean C. Johnson, the daughter of Emery and Hazel (Nelson) Landstrom, was born Sept. 8, 1925.
She is survived by a daughter, Roberta Johnson of Omaha.
Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Red Oak. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Rev. Jennifer Yeske will officiate.
Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday from 10 a.m. till service time of 11 a.m., at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Oct. 15, 2019