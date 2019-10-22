Jean C. Johnson, 94, Red Oak, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.
Jean C. Johnson, the daughter of Emery and Hazel (Nelson) Landstrom, was born Sept. 8, 1925, at Red Oak.
Jean was born and raised on the family farm south of Red Oak. She graduated in 1942 from Red Oak High School and attended Burroughs Business School in Omaha.
Jean was united in marriage to Marvin E. Johnson Feb. 1, 1948, in Red Oak. Marvin and Jean lived on four farms before moving to Jean's home place south of Red Oak in 1973, making it their home for 46 years. Jean worked either full- or part-time for Houghton State Bank for 42 years. She enjoyed playing the organ and piano, raising her garden, and was an avid reader. Jean was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school and was active in the ladies' circles. She loved the weekly coffee time spent with her friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Marvin on Sept. 17, 2011.
Jean is survived by daughter, Roberta Johnson of Omaha; nephews, Kirk Johnson and wife, Annette of Red Oak; and Mark Johnson of Parker, Colo.; niece, Lynn Cross and husband, Brad of Topeka, Kan.; great-nieces and -nephews; other relatives and many friends.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Funeral Service was held Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Red Oak. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Rev. Jennifer Yeske officiated.
Memorials are suggested to Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Oct. 22, 2019