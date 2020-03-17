Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Francis (Wombolt) Glascock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Glascock, 82, Webster City, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at home.

Jean Francis Wombolt was born in Red Oak on June 18, 1937, to the late George and Genevieve (Swanson) Wombolt. She graduated from Red Oak High School in 1955 and later attended Iowa State Teachers College (University of Northern Iowa) in Cedar Falls. While there, she met Alan Fredrick Glascock and was united in marriage on Dec.27, 1959, at the Presbyterian Church in Red Oak. In 1962, they started a family with the birth of Mark Alan, and Andrew Scott in 1964 in Cedar Falls. Jean decided to become a stay-at-home mother, rather than pursue a career in teaching. In August of 1967, the family moved to Webster City.

For several years, she operated an in-home day care before joining the staff of Kendall Young Library in 1974. While there she worked in both the adult and children's department and delivered books to patrons with the home library service. Over the years, she helped deliver Meals On Wheels on Sundays and volunteered at the local nursing homes. In 1999, she retired from Kendall Young Library and was honored with an open house for her 25 years of service. That same year, her husband Alan was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Over the next 10 years, she devoted her life to taking care of him first at home, and later at Crestview Nursing Home. He passed away March 1, 2009. In 2013, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and fought a courageous battle over the next seven years. She was able to spend her last days at home with her family with the help and support of Westley Life Hospice.

Jean is survived by her sons, Mark and Andy, both of Webster City; cousins, Phyllis (England) Allen and husband Ron of Clarinda; Thomas England and wife Kerri of Columbia, S.C.; Gary Hanson and wife Gloria of Waukee; Janet Sanders and husband Dick of Omaha; and Judy Holton of Jamestown, N.Y. Extended family include Paula Godwin of Creston; David Godwin of Earlham; Johna (Godwin) and husband Derrick of Pittsburg, Calif.; Douglas McIntyre and wife Jenna of Newton; Kelly McIntyre of Boone; and Justin McIntyre of Indianola.

Jean was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. She sang in the church choir and was a bell ringer. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, playing the piano and organ at home, reading and listening to music.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday March 17, 2020, at Asbury United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak. Foster Funeral & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.

