Jeanette M. Foster, 48, Red Oak, passed away Jan. 5, 2020.
She was born in Wichita, Kan., on Oct. 14, 1971. Jeanette was currently working as a press operator at Fresco.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Goodman; and grandma, Mace.
Jeanette is survived by her children, Jerry Lievsay, Robert Lievsay, and Amber Lievsay; parents, Cliff and Linda Fowler; siblings, Angela Wheeler (Ray), Clifford Fowler (Angela), Christopher Fowler (Stevi); companion, Steve Johnson; 16 grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service was Thursday, Jan. 9, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Keg Creek Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Jan. 14, 2020