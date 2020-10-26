Jeffrey Eugene Foster, 43, Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Jeffrey was born Oct. 9, 1977, in Kansas City, Mo., the son of Arthur and Beverly (Lunsford) Foster.

Preceding him in death were his mother, Beverly Foster.

Survivors include his father, Arthur Foster; and children, Joshua Alley and Megan Alley, all of Red Oak.

There will be no services at this time.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with cremation services.



