Jeffrey H. Smith, 60, Elliott, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.

Jeffrey H. Smith, the son of Dr. Rodmond and Jane (Carson) Smith, was born Jan. 15, 1959, at Des Moines.

Jeff was a life-long resident of Montgomery County. He was raised in Red Oak and graduated from Red Oak High School in 1977. Following graduation, Jeff worked for Union Carbide Battery Company and Dennis Good Service Station. In 1985, he made his home in Elliott. Jeff served Montgomery County as a reserve deputy for four years, before becoming a full-time deputy in 1985. He then served as Montgomery County Sheriff for eight years. Later, Jeff was employed with Wal-Mart stores in their fraud and theft department. Jeff enjoyed nature and being outdoors hunting, fishing and trapping. He also loved dogs, especially his faithful companions over the years. Jeff was also an avid and die-hard Iowa Hawkeye football fan. Jeff served on the Iowa Trappers Board of Directors, was a former licensed foster care provider and served years on Elliott's city council. Jeff was a past member of the Red Oak and Elliott Volunteer Fire Departments, Red Oak Elks Lodge and Iowa Sheriff and Deputies Association.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents.

Jeff is survived by his uncle, Jean W. Purtzer of Greenfield; step-mother, Debby Smith of Red Oak; step-brother, Matthew Bulkeley and wife Camille; step-sisters, Paige Bulkeley and husband Paul Peterson, Brooke Bulkeley and spouse Barb Sterns; and longtime friends, Sara Welsch and Amy Myers; other relatives and many friends.

May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.

Graveside Service will be held Monday, April 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Rev. Ronald Bupp will officiate.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Family and friends may meet at the funeral home by 1:45 p.m. for procession to the cemetery.

Jeff requested no flowers and memorials to be in the form of paying it forward to help others.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.

509 6TH STREET

Red Oak , IA 51566

Published in The Red Oak Express on Apr. 16, 2019

