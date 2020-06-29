Jerry Dean "Butch" Miller, 61, of Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home.

Butch was born Oct. 24, 1958, in Red Oak, the son of Jake and Janice (Carlisle) Miller.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Survivors include his sons, Jason and Justin Miller of Thornton, Colo.

There will be no services held at this time.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



