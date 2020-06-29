Jerry Dean "Butch" Miller
1958 - 2020
Jerry Dean "Butch" Miller, 61, of Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home.
Butch was born Oct. 24, 1958, in Red Oak, the son of Jake and Janice (Carlisle) Miller.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Survivors include his sons, Jason and Justin Miller of Thornton, Colo.
There will be no services held at this time.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Jun. 29 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
