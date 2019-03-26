Jerry Joseph Meggison, 76, Red Oak, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
Jerry was born July 14, 1942, in Iowa City, the son of Edward and Daisy (Hinkle) Meggison.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Jo Alice Meggison; daughters, Julie Masters and Jennifer Smith of Red Oak; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at a later date at the Gomer Cemetery near Wales. Memorials are suggested to the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association or the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital Foundation.
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
Published in The Red Oak Express on Mar. 26, 2019