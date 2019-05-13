Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesse Ernest Mercer. View Sign Service Information SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak 509 6TH STREET Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2796 Send Flowers Obituary

Jesse E. Mercer, 87, Council Bluffs, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Risen Sun Christian Village in Council Bluffs.

Jesses Ernest Mercer, the son of Charles and Doris (Black) Mercer was born Sept. 15, 1931, in Omaha.

He was raised in the Griswold area and graduated from Griswold High School. On Sept. 18, 1949, Jesse was united in marriage to Maurine Perdue in Griswold. Jesse entered the U.S. Air Force on Jan. 25, 1952. He served during the Korean War and was stationed in Colorado, Texas and California before being honorably discharged on Jan. 24, 1956. Jesse then began a 40-year plus career in the livestock feed business. Over the years, Jesse and Maurine made their home in Omaha, Columbus and Grand Island, Neb., having lived in Grand Island for 25 years.

Following his livestock feed career, Jesse became an over-the-road semi-truck driver for 15 years, driving from coast to coast. In 2016, Jesse and Maurine moved to Red Oak and then in 2017, to Council Bluffs. Jesse loved his puppy dogs and was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan. He was a member of the Third City Christian Church and V.F.W. both of Grand Island, Neb.

Jesse was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Wohlenhaus; and brother, Harold Mercer.

Jesse is survived by his wife, Maurine Mercer of Council Bluffs; daughter, Michele (Jeff) Tye of Griswold; and son, Jeff (Deb) Mercer of Denver, Colo.; four grandchildren, Chris (Mary) Van Dyke, Danielle (Eric) Steinhoff, Sarah (Shaun) Anderson and Aaron (Jessica) Mercer; several great-grandchildren; brother, Glen Mercer of Ft. Worth, Texas; and other relatives and friends.

May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.

Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Central Church of Christ, Griswold.

Memorials may be sent to Maurine Mercer, 3000 Risen Sun Blvd. #245, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at

Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

