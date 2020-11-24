1/
Joan McKern
Joan McKern, 85, Stanton, formerly of Emerson, passed away Nov. 19, 2020, at the Jennie Edmundson Memorial Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Joan is survived by her children, Susan Peterson of Red Oak, Beth Schroder of Griswold, Cindy McKern of Glenwood, and Bob McKern of Farragut.
Graveside service at the Malvern Cemetery will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Visitation will be held on the same day, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Malvern.
Memorials are suggested to the Emerson United Methodist Church.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Malvern
208 East 4th Street
Malvern, IA 51551
712-624-8444
