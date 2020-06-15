Joan Westerlund, 83, Villisca, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home after a brief illness.

Joan was born April 28, 1937, in Montgomery County, the daughter of Vance and Signa (Lonn) Erickson. She graduated from Stennett High School and attended nursing school at Jennie Edmundson Memorial Hospital in Council Bluffs, where she received her R.N. degree.

She was united in marriage to James Mathews, Jr., on Sept. 1, 1956, in Red Oak. To this union three daughters were born, Kimberly, Linda, and Lori. She was an R.N. in Council Bluffs for many years, moving to Villisca in 1981 when she married Gene Westerlund on Sept. 18, 1981, in Red Oak. Joan worked for Montgomery County Public Health and later was the Public Health Director at Rosary Hospital in Corning for many years, retiring in 2000.

She was a longtime member of the Grant United Methodist Church, Grant United Methodist Women, and the Morton's Mill Card Club. In addition to playing cards, she enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her step-mother, Irene Erickson; brothers, Merrill Erickson and wife Louise, and Clyde Jones; brother-in-law, Kenneth Westerlund and wife Jini; and sisters-in-law, Lucille Westerlund and Glea Govig.

Survivors include her husband, Gene Westerlund of Villisca; daughters: Kimberly Mathews Teachey and husband Maurice of Greensboro, N.C.; Linda Showers and husband Gregory of Council Bluffs; and Lori Mahan and fiancé Paul Tribble of Excelsior Springs, Mo.; step-son, Terry Westerlund and wife Amy of Red Oak; step-daughter, Tammy Magneson and husband Jeff of Stanton; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Naomi Jones of Red Oak; and many other relatives and friends including her beloved dog, Sissy.

Graveside funeral services were held Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Morton's Mill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Grant United Methodist Church.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel of Red Oak, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store