Obituary

Joanna Simpson Brokaw, 91, Corning, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Corning Specialty Care.

Joanna was born Oct. 15, 1928, in rural Montgomery County, the daughter of Malker and Greta (Dahlgren) Alm. She attended school in Stanton and started working at the Johnson Hotel in Red Oak. She also worked at the bakery.

Joanna was united in marriage to Orville "LaVerne" Simpson Jan. 3, 1948, in Stanton They lived in Red Oak and many other places in southwest Iowa before moving to Corning in 1972. LaVerne preceded her in death in 1975, and Joanna started working at the Home Bakery in Corning.

She was united in marriage to Don Brokaw on Jan. 27, 1979, in Corning and continued to work at the bakery until her retirement. Don preceded Joanna in death in 2009. Joanna remained in her home until 2012, when she moved to Corning Specialty Care.

She was a longtime member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church where she served her Lord in many capacities. She loved gardening, doing puzzles, fishing, baking, and was an excellent cook. Her pride and joy were her grandkids, whom she loved dearly.

Preceding her in death were her parents; both husbands; son, Pat Simpson; brother, Clifford Alm; and sister, Ruth Miller.

Survivors include her daughters, Delores "Dee" Soda and husband Pete of Omaha, and Lynda Shuler and husband Bill of Corning; step-daughters, Christine O'Clair of Monticello, and Angie White and husband Ron of Creston; step-son, Greg Brokaw and Sherry Parker of Prescott; grandchildren, Stefanie Hiatt and husband Ron of Omaha; Jeffrey Soda of Omaha; Courtney Simpson-Merrymee and husband Adam of Savannah, Ga.; Bill Joe Shuler and wife Jill of Brooks; Aimee Bissell and husband Klint of Bedford; step-grandchildren, Amanda Brundage and husband Kyle of Bedford; Christina White of Creston; Stacie Brokaw of Des Moines; Alex Brokaw of Des Moines; Jason Brokaw of Creston; and Justin Brokaw of Creston; great-grandchildren, Dylan Wittmuss; Jaden and Zoey Soda; Kyle, Payton, and Addison Shuler; and Braydon and Tucker Bissell; step-great-grandchildren, Addison, Olivia, and Keegan Brundage; Elizabeth England; Ashlyn Schaney; and Kinnick Host; brother, Gustaf Alm of Red Oak; brother-in-law, Warren Miller of Red Oak; sister-in-law, Myrna Headley of Council Bluffs; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Corning. Graveside interment service was Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak. Memorials are suggested to the family.

