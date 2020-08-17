Joanne Strait, 88, Red Oak, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska.

Joanne was born Nov. 19, 1931, in Council Bluffs, the daughter of Mark and Mabel (Dyke) Johnson and was raised by her step-mother, Darlene Hunt Johnson, whom she called Mom. Joanne grew up in southwest Iowa and graduated from Red Oak High School in the class of 1949. She was a waitress before she started working for Union Carbide Battery Company, where she retired after 30 plus years of service.

Joanne was united in marriage to Wayne Strait on July 16, 1954, in Essex. They lived all of their married life on the family farm northwest of Red Oak. Wayne preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 2002. She stayed on the family farm for many years and currently had been living at Regency Retirement Residence. Joanne always enjoyed going to auctions, crocheting, mowing her yard, and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She was also a wonderful cook.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Wayne Strait; and sister, Donna Longmeyer.

Survivors include her son, John Strait of Red Oak; daughter, Vicki Strait of Red Oak; grandchildren, Jamie Strait of Red Oak and Nicholas Strait of Red Oak; great-grandchildren, Kayli and Kyler; brothers, Roger Johnson and wife Lavina of Malvern; and Dr. Robert Johnson and wife Melissa of Phoenix, Ariz.; and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



