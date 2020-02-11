John Eugene Herren, 78, Red Oak, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
John was born June 26, 1941, in rural Red Oak, near Hawthorne, the son of John O. and Florence (Glassinger) Herren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Coleen Herren of Red Oak; son, John J. Herren of Red Oak; and daughter, Cynthia Herren of Red Oak.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Feb. 11, 2020