SMSGT John Franklin Karolson, 79, North Little Rock, Ark. passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
He was born Janek Karoliszyn on Aug. 5, 1940 in Deensen, Germany to his late father, Ignacy Karoliszyn and mother, Kunegunda Sternal Karoliszyn.
John was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Sylvia Grievsdorf.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki of North Little Rock, Ark.; sons, John Fitzgiven of Sherwood, Ark.; Keith M. Nelson of Owasso, Okla.; and Steven Nelson of Oolagah, Okla.; daughter, Michelle Mahoney of Cabot, Ark.; and six grandchildren.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Memorial graveside service with military rites will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Bethesda Cemetery, Bethesda. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Mar. 10, 2020