Jon Larson, 73, Columbia, Mo. passed away Oct. 6, 2020.
Jon was born Feb. 28, 1947, in Red Oak, the son of Nels "Fritz" and Mary Margaret (Quimby) Larson.
Jon is survived by his wife, Sharon (Turner) Larson; and sons, Chris and Ben.
Graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Malvern Cemetery. Several memorials are listed on his tribute page at loesshillsfuneralhome.com.
Loess Hills Funeral Home of Malvern assisted the family with local arrangements.