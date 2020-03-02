Josephine "Jo" (Woods) Marcusson, 92, Red Oak, went to be with the Lord Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Harbor Chase in Huntsville, Ala.

Jo Marcusson was born Nov. 2, 1927, in Montgomery County to Merrill and Ethel (Coon) Woods. She was raised in Montgomery County and graduated from Red Oak High School in 1945.

On Nov. 29, 1945, she was united in marriage to Luverne Marcusson in Colorado Spring, Colo. and returned to Red Oak to grow their family. Jo began her 50-year career as an independent Avon representative, receiving numerous President's Club awards. Jo embarked on a new adventure in 2017 and moved to Huntsville, Ala., to be closer to family members. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Order of the Eastern Star, Red Hat Society, and the Red Oak Saddle Club.

She is survived by son, Larry Marcusson (Claudia) of Amoret, Mo.; daughter, Susan Fox (Benjamin) of Madison, Ala.; as well as six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested in her memory to the or the .

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

