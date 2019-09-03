Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy Ann (Bartles) Ritnour. View Sign Service Information Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 208 W Clarinda Ave Shenandoah , IA 51601 (712)-246-2912 Send Flowers Obituary

On Sept. 14, 1955, at the Hand Hospital in Shenandoah, Eldon and Margy Bartles welcomed a baby girl; they named her Joy Ann. The family lived in Shenandoah where she attended school. Joy graduated from Shenandoah High School with the Class of 1973.

She worked for Kitchen Klatter from 1973 until 1980. She then decided to attended beauty school. She completed her cosmetology training in 1981. She went to work for her mother at Margy's Hair Salon until 1987.

On Aug. 4, 1987, she was united in marriage to Richard "Steve" Ritnour in Las Vegas, Nev. Following their marriage, they made their home in Red Oak. Their marriage was blessed with the birth of a daughter, Sarah Ann. Joy excelled in baking and cooking, enjoyed crocheting, spending time with her family and loved her two cats. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, now called The Bridge. She had a deep love for her family and a strong faith in the Lord. Joy entered into her heavenly home Thursday evening, Aug. 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Those welcoming her into heaven include her father, Eldon and brother, Sam.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Richard "Steve" of the home; daughter, Sarah Ann of Red Oak; mother, Margy Ann Bartles of Shenandoah; brother, Mike (Pam) Bartles of Shenandoah; and cousins, Ronnie (Marsha) Bartles of Red Oak, Maxine (Larry) Hamilton of Red Oak and Connie Dalrymple of Florida; other family and friends.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2019, at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah, with Pastor Len Taylor officiating. Memorials may be directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at

On Sept. 14, 1955, at the Hand Hospital in Shenandoah, Eldon and Margy Bartles welcomed a baby girl; they named her Joy Ann. The family lived in Shenandoah where she attended school. Joy graduated from Shenandoah High School with the Class of 1973.She worked for Kitchen Klatter from 1973 until 1980. She then decided to attended beauty school. She completed her cosmetology training in 1981. She went to work for her mother at Margy's Hair Salon until 1987.On Aug. 4, 1987, she was united in marriage to Richard "Steve" Ritnour in Las Vegas, Nev. Following their marriage, they made their home in Red Oak. Their marriage was blessed with the birth of a daughter, Sarah Ann. Joy excelled in baking and cooking, enjoyed crocheting, spending time with her family and loved her two cats. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, now called The Bridge. She had a deep love for her family and a strong faith in the Lord. Joy entered into her heavenly home Thursday evening, Aug. 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.Those welcoming her into heaven include her father, Eldon and brother, Sam.Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Richard "Steve" of the home; daughter, Sarah Ann of Red Oak; mother, Margy Ann Bartles of Shenandoah; brother, Mike (Pam) Bartles of Shenandoah; and cousins, Ronnie (Marsha) Bartles of Red Oak, Maxine (Larry) Hamilton of Red Oak and Connie Dalrymple of Florida; other family and friends.Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2019, at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah, with Pastor Len Taylor officiating. Memorials may be directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at hackettlivingston.com Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Red Oak Express on Sept. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close