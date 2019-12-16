Joy Shearer, 88, Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, after a sudden illness.
Joy was born Jan. 29, 1931, in Sherman Township of Montgomery County. She was raised in the Red Oak and Elliott area, graduating from Elliott High School in 1949.
Joy was united in marriage to Dwayne Shearer on April 15, 1950, in Elliott. They farmed for many years and moved into Red Oak in 1987. Joy worked for more than 30 years at Good Samaritan Society. Her hobbies included doing crafts, sewing, and baking.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Dwayne Shearer on Feb. 12, 2019; brothers, Billy, Max, and Lanny; and sister-in-law, Eldean Mings.
Survivors include her sons, Rick Shearer and wife Janet of Griswold; and Lynn Shearer and wife Sheri of Sunrise Beach, Mo.; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Rachel Gilley of Creston, and Elnora Rice of Des Moines; and many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Dec. 17, 2019