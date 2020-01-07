Joy Shearer, 88, Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha after a sudden illness.
Joy was born Jan. 29, 1931, in Sherman Township of Montgomery County.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and husband, Dwayne Shearer.
Survivors include her sons, Rick Shearer of Griswold; and Lynn Shearer of Sunrise Beach, Mo.; five grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. A private family burial of ashes will take place at Noble Center Cemetery.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Jan. 7, 2020