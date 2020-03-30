Joyce Elaine Skahill, 93, Villisca, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society of Villisca.

Joyce was born May 3, 1926, in Fremont County, the daughter of Henry Allan and Olive Jane (Churchman) Bateman.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Gerald Skahill; and a grandchild.

Survivors include her children, Jerry Skahill of Ames, Judy Casey of Villisca,; Nancy Chapman of Lenox, Janet Scholey of Villisca, Mike Skahill of Villisca, Susan Lindberg of Clive, Mark Skahill of West Des Moines, David Skahill of Villisca, and Donna Robinson of Villisca; 24 grandchildren; and 42 great-grandchildren.

Per Joyce's wishes, she has been cremated and a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Villisca Alumni & Friends Association, or the Care Initiatives Hospice.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

