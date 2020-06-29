Joyce Elaine Skahill, 93, Villisca, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society of Villisca.

Joyce was born May 3, 1926, in Fremont County, the daughter of Henry Allan and Olive Jane (Churchman) Bateman. She was raised in Fremont County and graduated from Sidney High School in the class of 1943. She also received her Normal training during this time. Joyce taught country school until the time she married Gerald Skahill on March 4, 1946, in Imogene. They moved to a farm north of Villisca in March 1948, where they farmed for many years. Joyce started a 31-year secretarial career with the Villisca Elementary School in 1964, retiring in 1995.

She was a longtime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, where she was active as a Eucharistic Minister, member of the Parish Council, CYO leader, and served on the Altar Society. She was known to be a wonderful cook and loved tending to her flowers. She loved spending time attending all of the family sporting and music events and was a collector of salt and pepper shakers. She loved traveling, including a trip to Ireland and spending two winters in Texas. Joyce was also a member of the Progress Club.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Gerald Skahill on Nov. 8, 2007; sister, Irene Lantz; brother, Lyle Bateman; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Skahill; and a grandchild.

Survivors include her children, Jerry Skahill and wife Mary of Ames, Judy Casey and husband Duane of Villisca, Nancy Chapman and husband Don of Lenox, Janet Scholey and husband Fred of Villisca, Mike Skahill of Villisca, Susan Lindberg and husband David of Clive, Mark Skahill and wife Alyson of W. Des Moines, David Skahill of Villisca, and Donna Robinson and husband Jim of Villisca; 24 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Laura Sturm of Kansas City, Mo.; Marie Skahill of Glendora, Calif.; and Marilyn Skahill of Cherry Valley, Calif.; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Red Oak. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Villisca Alumni & Friends Association, or the Care Initiatives Hospice.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



