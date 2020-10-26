Judith Ann "Judy" Euken, 77, Red Oak, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her home.

Judy was born June 1, 1943, in Shenandoah, the daughter of Boyd and Eva (Cahill) Foster. She graduated from Clarinda High School in 1960 and was united in marriage to Craig Euken on Nov. 12, 1960, in Kansas City, Mo. They lived in Kansas City, Mo.; Osceola; and Shenandoah; before moving to Red Oak in 1968. Judy worked at Thos. D. Murphy Co. and Kolterman's Variety Store before starting a 30-year career with the Red Oak Community Schools, retiring in 2005.

Judy was a past member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and currently a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She loved gardening, auctions, garage sales, and animals. The things she enjoyed most were her family and friends whom she loved dearly.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Joan Warner; and brothers-in-law, Charlie Warner and Mike Kling.

Survivors include her husband, Craig Euken of Red Oak; sons, Mark Euken and wife Teresa of Red Oak, and Scott Euken and wife Carol of Omaha, Neb.; daughters, Sueann French and husband Dale of Red Oak, and Meshell Billings and husband Bill of Red Oak; grandchildren, Whitney Grubbs and husband Nolan of Council Bluffs; Bradley Euken of Omaha; Alix Carlson and husband Tony of Red Oak; Jazmin Euken and friend Stephen of Ankeny; Mc-Kenna Colvin of Omaha; Chloe Delay and husband Aaron of Council Bluffs; Gabi Pederson and husband Rulin of Sioux City; Gavin French of Norfolk, Va.; Jessica DeMarce and husband Rudee of Red Oak; Jake Payne and wife Molly of Red Oak; and Courtney Leinen and husband Nick of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Mason, Marshall, Audrey, Ella, Boyd, Porter, Jace, Corbin, Carter, Crew, Cillian, Ava, Ben, and Olivia; sister, Joyce Kling of Fairmont, Minn.; brother-in-law, Dennis Euken and wife Molly of Middletown, Calif.; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. There will be open viewing and visitation from noon until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at a later date in the First Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery near Wiota.

Memorials are suggested to the family of Judy Euken to be used for a memorial to be placed at Inman Elementary School where Judy spent so many years.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



