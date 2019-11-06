Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Kathryn (Hilding) Bergsten. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Kathryn Bergsten, 99, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at her home.

Judith K. "Judy" Bergsten was born Oct. 27, 1920, in Salem, S.D., the daughter of Axel and Ellen (Persson) Hilding. The family soon moved to Buffalo, Minn., where they lived for 10 years. After her father's death in 1930, the family moved to Red Oak. She graduated from Red Oak High School in 1938 and started working for Thos. D. Murphy Co. Judy then worked for Northwestern Bell telephone as an operator and in the business office for three years.

Judy was united in marriage to Daniel F. Bergsten on Jan. 1, 1942, in Essex, Md., while Daniel served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. They farmed for 26 years until moving into Red Oak. Judy and Dan worked as custodians for the Red Oak Community Schools, retiring after 23 years of service.

Judy was an 89-year member of the First Covenant Church where she taught Sunday school, was music director for pre-school through sixth grade Sunday school, was a Deaconess, and was very involved in women's ministry. Judy was an excellent cook and baker. She and her sister Gladys managed the Covenant Church Food Booth at the county fair for many years. Judy was an avid reader, a hard worker, enjoyed spending time with her family, loved traveling, and working jigsaw puzzles and word searches.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Daniel Bergsten on Dec. 10, 2009; and her sister, Gladys Bergsten Munson.

Survivors include her children, Robert Bergsten and wife Char of Carmichael, Calif.; Diane Danielson and husband Lloyd of Albert City; Joan Sibley and husband Stan of Glenwood; and Suzie Bryant of Red Oak; 11 grandchildren, David Danielson, Cynthia Crompton and husband Ray, Carmen Micklus, Jennifer Sibley, John Sibley, Tiffany Bryant, Sheridyn Zink and husband Jake, Jesse Bryant, Laura Bergsten, Amy Strawn and husband Peter, and Chad Seaburg; 14 great-grandchildren, Noah, Elia, Joshua, Grace, Max, Sam, Sophia, Korbyn, Keyona, Kylee, Kayden, Sam, Ben, and Quinn; sister-in-law, Phyllis Bergsten of Glendale, Ariz.; many nieces and nephews, including Marvin Bergsten of Council Bluffs, IA; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the First Covenant Church. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the First Covenant Church.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

