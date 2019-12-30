Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Judy Lorraine McFarland, 78, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Arlington Place Assisted Living.

Judy was born Jan. 30, 1941, in Grand River, the daughter of Clarence and Inice (Crist) Larson. She graduated from Stennett High School, where she was involved in basketball, softball, cheerleading, speech, and was valedictorian of her class. Judy then attended business school in Omaha, and upon completion started working for Houghton State Bank.

She was united in marriage to Bill McFarland on Aug. 27, 1961, at the Stratton United Methodist Church in rural Montgomery County. They lived on the family farm all of their married life until moving into Red Oak in 2001.

Judy and Bill enjoyed camping, traveling, family get-togethers, and square dancing. Judy loved to read, bowl, bake, garden, and genealogy. She was a longtime member of Stratton United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and brothers, Carl, Loyd, and Darwin Larson.

Survivors include her husband, Bill McFarland of Red Oak; children, Les McFarland of Red Oak; Teresa Richardson and husband Lon of Fort Bridger, Wyo.; and Don McFarland of Red Oak; grandchildren, Miranda Meier and husband Ryan of Red Oak; Alex McFarland and Bryan Yochum of Red Oak; Morgan McFarland of Des Moines; Rebeccah Reedy and husband Shilo of Cheyenne, Wyo.; Ben Reedy and wife Kayla of Waterford, Mich.; Jed Richardson of Fort Bridger, Wyo.; Jessica McFarland of Red Oak; and Lucas McFarland of Red Oak; great-grandchildren, Nolin, Aria, and Ames Meier; Hayden, Noah, and Spencer Yochum; and Kaydence and Nora Reedy; brother, Axel Larson and wife Bette of Red Oak; sister-in-law, Bonnie Elverum of Des Moines; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Stratton United Methodist Church or the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Judy Lorraine McFarland, 78, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Arlington Place Assisted Living.Judy was born Jan. 30, 1941, in Grand River, the daughter of Clarence and Inice (Crist) Larson. She graduated from Stennett High School, where she was involved in basketball, softball, cheerleading, speech, and was valedictorian of her class. Judy then attended business school in Omaha, and upon completion started working for Houghton State Bank.She was united in marriage to Bill McFarland on Aug. 27, 1961, at the Stratton United Methodist Church in rural Montgomery County. They lived on the family farm all of their married life until moving into Red Oak in 2001.Judy and Bill enjoyed camping, traveling, family get-togethers, and square dancing. Judy loved to read, bowl, bake, garden, and genealogy. She was a longtime member of Stratton United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.Preceding her in death were her parents; and brothers, Carl, Loyd, and Darwin Larson.Survivors include her husband, Bill McFarland of Red Oak; children, Les McFarland of Red Oak; Teresa Richardson and husband Lon of Fort Bridger, Wyo.; and Don McFarland of Red Oak; grandchildren, Miranda Meier and husband Ryan of Red Oak; Alex McFarland and Bryan Yochum of Red Oak; Morgan McFarland of Des Moines; Rebeccah Reedy and husband Shilo of Cheyenne, Wyo.; Ben Reedy and wife Kayla of Waterford, Mich.; Jed Richardson of Fort Bridger, Wyo.; Jessica McFarland of Red Oak; and Lucas McFarland of Red Oak; great-grandchildren, Nolin, Aria, and Ames Meier; Hayden, Noah, and Spencer Yochum; and Kaydence and Nora Reedy; brother, Axel Larson and wife Bette of Red Oak; sister-in-law, Bonnie Elverum of Des Moines; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.Funeral services were Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery.Memorials are suggested to the Stratton United Methodist Church or the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association.Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Red Oak Express on Dec. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close