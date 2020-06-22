Julie Ann (Mellott) Brown
1942 - 2020
Julie Ann Brown, 77, Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Bullhead City.
Julie Ann Brown, the daughter of Doyle and Dorothy (Melton) Mellott, was born June 20, 1942.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents.
Julie is survived by her husband, Dr. Emmett Brown of Bullhead City, Ariz.; step-sons, Jeffery Brown of Phoenix, Ariz.; and Matthew Brown of El Paso, Texas; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Memorial Graveside Service will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Jun. 22 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
