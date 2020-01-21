Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie Ann (Hahn) Hazard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Julie Ann Hazard (Hahn) died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, after a long battle with multiple myeloma.

Julie was born May 9, 1961, in Norfolk, Neb. She graduated from Red Oak Community High School in 1979 and then attended North Dakota State University studying Fine Art and Art Education. At NDSU, she was a Sigma Chi Little Sister and a wrestling cheerleader. She also attended Northwest Missouri State, Saddleback Community College and University of Redlands.

Julie ventured to California in 1985 and worked various jobs searching for her niche until she landed a job in 1989 at Sonance/Dana Innovations working for Scott Struthers who played an integral part in her growth into a well-respected and loved part of the team and industry. She was known for going the extra mile for her customers, dealers, and colleagues. She was referred to as "The Pearl of Customer Service." She began her career there as a temporary and moved from Sonance in 2008 as Director of Sales. Julie also worked for the AVC Group, Core Brands and Legrand NA as Director of Sales Operations.

Julie's favorite things to do were to spend time with her family and friends. Lake Melissa in Minnesota was in her blood, and that was her favorite place to be, pontooning, hat parties with the Walderas, long talks with her friends and most of all just living life to the fullest with the most positive, can-do spirit that most people can only aspire to live by.

Julie is survived by her mother, Gail P. Hahn; sisters, Tracy and Jamie; brother, Frankie; nephews, Jake Robbins and Jason Cluckey; and partner, Brockman Blair, Sr.

A celebration of life will be held on Lake Melissa in summer 2020. Julie had a shining personality that no one could resist and was loved by all who met her. She will be missed more than words can express.

