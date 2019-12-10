Kaisa Eliana VanEst, 9 days old, passed away Nov. 13, 2019, in North Carolina.

Kaisa was born Nov. 4, 2019, the daughter of Colton and Megan (Boggess) VanEst.

She is survived by her parents, Colton and Megan (Boggess) VanEst of Goldsboro, N.C.; siblings, Hephzibah and Leora VanEst; grandparents, James and Diane (Andersen) Boggess, both formerly of Villisca; and Joe and Pat VanEst of Huston, Texas; great-grandparents, Jeanette Taylor and Robert Andersen both formerly of Red Oak, and Effie Lee Boggess of Clarinda, Iowa; and many other relatives.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak. Visitation with the family will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangments.

