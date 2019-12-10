Kaisa Eliana VanEst (2019 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kaisa Eliana VanEst.
Service Information
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA
51566
(712)-623-2525
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kaisa Eliana VanEst, 9 days old, passed away Nov. 13, 2019, in North Carolina.
Kaisa was born Nov. 4, 2019, the daughter of Colton and Megan (Boggess) VanEst.
She is survived by her parents, Colton and Megan (Boggess) VanEst of Goldsboro, N.C.; siblings, Hephzibah and Leora VanEst; grandparents, James and Diane (Andersen) Boggess, both formerly of Villisca; and Joe and Pat VanEst of Huston, Texas; great-grandparents, Jeanette Taylor and Robert Andersen both formerly of Red Oak, and Effie Lee Boggess of Clarinda, Iowa; and many other relatives.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak. Visitation with the family will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangments.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Nov. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.