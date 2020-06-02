Karen Katrina Skalberg, 74, San Jacinto, Calif., formerly of Red Oak, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Bradley Gardens nursing home.

Karen's wishes were to be cremated, and due to COVID-19 precautions, there will be no services at this time. The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date this year.

