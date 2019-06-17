Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ritchie Funeral Homes 222 East Washington Street Clarinda , IA 51632 (712)-542-3637 Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine King, 84, Clarinda, entered into eternity Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Villisca.

Katherine Marlene (Resh) King was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Montgomery County, the daughter of Robert Resh and Flossie (Wheeler) Resh. She grew up attending school, graduating from the Corning High School with the class of 1953.

She was united in marriage to Delbert King in Maryville, Mo. in 1953. Shortly thereafter, Delbert entered the U.S. Marine Corps. Because she was expecting their first child, she remained in Iowa while he served overseas. When he returned to California, Katherine and their son, Rick, traveled by train to San Francisco to be with Delbert as he finished his tour of duty. Upon Delbert's discharge, the family returned to Iowa where Delbert was employed in manufacturing and farming.

Katherine enjoyed being a mother and farmwife. The couple was blessed with two more sons and one daughter, Mick, Tom, and Machelle. She enjoyed tending her flowerbeds and caring for the various animals the children brought home! Like a skunk, blind fox kit, lame fawn, baby ducks, rabbits, squirrels, opossums and raccoons, and she even gave mouth-to-mouth through a drinking straw to a baby rabbit! Katherine was always putting others before herself; often when she was tired she kept on working. In their retirement years, they enjoyed traveling to Branson, Mo., to see the shows, often taking family members along to make memories. The holidays were always joyful and full of family members and friends stopping by to enjoy Katherine's hospitality and wonderful food.

Left to cherish Katherine's memory is her loving husband of 66 years, Delbert King of the Clarinda area; her four children, Rick King of Clarinda; Mick King and wife Dana of Prairie City; Tom King and wife Jane of Creston; Machelle Mullen and husband Erik of Clarinda; 10 grandchildren, Kevin, Cody, Chantel, Josh, Avery, Carson, Ross, Sarah, Courtney and Erika; 10 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way; a brother, Bob Resh and wife Audrey of Hastings; two sisters, Janice Harvey and husband Richard of Prescott; and Peggy Dehart of Red Oak; along with many other relatives and friends.

Preceding Katherine in death are her parents, Robert and Flossie Resh; and a sister, Karen.

Graveside Funeral Celebration of Life Services were held Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Guss Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Southwest Iowa Humane Society. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at

We will cherish the memories of our mother and her kind nurturing spirit.

May she be at peace in God's loving care.

