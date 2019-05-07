Keith E. Bridges, 88, Red Oak, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society, Red Oak.
Keith E. Bridges, the son of George and Opal (Cook) Bridges was born Dec. 31, 1930.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gladys; and one grandson.
He is survived by a daughter: Pam Shirley of Ralston Neb.; one granddaughter; and one great-grandson.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Keith's wishes were to be cremated, and a private inurnment will be held.
Memorials should be directed to his daughter, Pam Shirley at 5129 S 82nd St,, Ralston, NE, 67127. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on May 7, 2019