Kenneth Charales Wade (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Malvern
208 East 4th Street
Malvern, IA
51551
(712)-624-8444
Obituary
Kenneth Charles Wade, 76, Henderson, passed away Oct. 19, 2019, at Hillcrest Health & Rehab in Bellevue, Neb.
Ken was born June 9, 1943, in Eureka Springs, Ark.,the son of Erb and Grace (Pinkley) Wade.
Ken is survived by his wife, Dr. Janet Wade of Henderson; sons, Brian Wade of Austin, Texas; and Bret Wade of La Vista, Neb.; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Memorial service was held Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Hastings. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Malvern was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Oct. 29, 2019
