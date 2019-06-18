Kenneth F. Wagaman (1970 - 2019)
Service Information
Kenneth F. Wagaman, age 48, passed away June 14, 2019.
Ken was born in Red Oak on Sept. 21, 1970, to the late Charles and Suzanne (Bell) Wagaman and attended school there.
He was a diesel mechanic and most recently worked for Carley Construction as a truck driver.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his sisters, Shelley White and Rhonda Wagaman.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; sons, Garrett and Grady; daughter, Cameron; grandchildren, Grace, Elizabeth and Bentlee; brother, Tim; nephew, Parker; niece, Danika; and close friend, Kurtis Davidson.
Visitation will be Friday, June 21, 10-11 a.m., followed by Memorial Service at 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Luncheon to follow at the Eagles Club 16th and Ave E.
Published in The Red Oak Express on June 18, 2019
