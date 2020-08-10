1/
Kenneth Lee Kester
1963 - 2020
Kenneth Lee Kester, 57, Emerson, passed away Aug. 8, 2020, at his home.
Kenny was born Aug. 8, 1963, in Belleville, Kan., the son of Theodore and Ada Faye (Bush) Kester.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and daughter, Malyssa Kester;
Survivors include his children, Scott Kester of Red Oak; Travis Kester of Red Oak; Jessica Cerra of Bellevue, Neb.; and James Maschka of Glenwood; and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Faith Community Church. Viewing and visitation with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at a later date at the Emerson Cemetery.
The family will be following all social distancing guidelines, and masks are requested.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Aug. 10 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
