Kenneth Leland Milgrove, 80, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.

Kenny was born Feb. 22, 1940, in Red Oak, the son of Novie "Pete" and Bonnie (Buffon) Milgrove. He was raised in Red Oak, where he attended school.

Kenny was united in marriage to Opal Birch on Dec. 31, 1959, in Red Oak. They lived in many different places throughout the years including Shenandoah, Iowa; Texas; Branson, Mo.; Kansas City, Mo.; and back to Red Oak, in 2003. Over the years he owned and operated Red Oak Roofing and did carpentry work.

He was a member of the Red Oak Eagles and a former member of the Red Oak Elks Lodge. He also enjoyed spending time with all his friends at the Rainbow. His hobbies included playing guitar, going to the casino, watching horse races, and he was very social.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Opal on Oct. 14, 2019; sisters and brothers, Elnora Lukehart, Lawrence Milgrove, Wesley Milgrove, Gladys Milgrove, Fern Jones, Darlene Abbott, Marion "Pete" Milgrove, and Bill Milgrove.

Survivors include his daughters, Bulinda Coates and husband Marty of Red Oak; Clarissa Newlon and husband Albert of Red Oak; and Sharon Wiese and husband Jeff of Orange Beach, Ala.; grandchildren, Jennifer Collier and husband Keith of Olathe, Kan.; Tony Cooper and wife Shawnie of Red Oak; Matt Coates of Red Oak; Alyssa Duysen and husband Austin of Red Oak; Andy Rea and wife Trina of Red Oak; Harry Newlon and fiancée Heather Yochum of Elliott; Kenny Newlon and life partner Rachael Whitehill of Silver City; Olivia Skipper and husband Eddie of Foley, Ala.; Madelynn Mann of Perdido Key, Fla.; and Logan Wiese of Orange Beach, Ala.; 17 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

There will be a private family graveside service at the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak.

Published in The Red Oak Express on Apr. 28, 2020

