Kieffer Ross Lehman, 88, Fresno, Calif., died early Saturday morning, March 2, 2019.

Kieffer was born Nov. 29, 1930, in Fortuna, Mo., to Kieffer and Lee Anna (Ross) Lehman. Raised in Missouri, he spent his childhood years in Versailles, Mo. and Kansas City, Mo., then moved with his family to Montgomery County after graduating from high school. He attended the University of Missouri in Columbia and met his future wife, Betty Gammell of Red Oak, while home during a break from college. They married in February 1955 at Stratton Methodist Church and made their home in Columbia while he continued his college studies.

After graduating from college, Kieffer farmed for two years in the Red Oak area, then decided to embark on a career in the livestock industry. After a successful career in the livestock industry, he and Betty moved to Stockton, Calif. in 1981 to take on an opportunity in the insurance industry. After successfully establishing himself in the Central California insurance market, Kieffer decided to retire in 1991 to spend more time with his family, travel and meet new people. He was active in his church, and his faith was the cornerstone of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Betty, of 58 years; and his sister, Lee Carole Barr.

He is survived by his children and their families, daughters, Debra and Bud Calkins, Angela and Mike Humphrey, Dee Ann and David Clopton and Wendy and Raul Cabrera, all of California; his son, Jim and Carol Lehman of Missouri; his brother, Harvey and Marlene Lehman of Illinois; sister-in-law, Ardith Cornelison of Red Oak; and brother-in-law, Eldon and Margie Gammell of Creston; along with nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; as well as two more great-grandchildren on the way.

Published in The Red Oak Express on Mar. 19, 2019

