Memorial Graveside Service will be held for Kieffer Ross Lehman and Betty Lehman formerly, of Red Oak.
Kieffer Ross Lehman was born Nov. 29, 1930, in Fortuna, Mo., to Kieffer and Lee Anna (Ross) Lehman. He passed away March 2, 2019.
Betty Lehman was born Nov. 15, 1930, in Red Oak, to Ray and Fern (Pehrson) Gammell. She passed away Jan. 3, 2014.
Kieffer and Betty are survived by daughters, Debra Calkins, Angela Humphrey, Dee Ann Clopton, and Wendy Cabrera, all of California; son, Jim Lehman of Missouri; nine grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 9 a.m., with Pastor David MacDonald officiating.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Sept. 10, 2019